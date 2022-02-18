Hisense Breakthrough in 8K AI Image Quality Chip Technology Empowers the Global Display Industry (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) QINGDAO, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Hisense officially released the first self-developed 8K AI Perceptual Processor (Hi-View HV8107), further sharpening the competitive edge in Image Quality in the Global competition of Display Technology. This marks a great Breakthrough in the development and industrialization of 8K Technology in Hisense's Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video Industry. Yu Zhitao, Vice President of Hisense Group and President of Hisense Visual Technology publicly stated that the year 2022 will witness an inflection point in Global TV competition: the Industry's main competitive factors will shift from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
