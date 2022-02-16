River Plate, UFFICIALE: rinnova Armani (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Franco Armani, 35enne portiere della nazionale argentina, ha rinnovato col River Plate fino a tutto il 2024. Visualizza questo pos...Leggi su calciomercato
sportli26181512 : River Plate, UFFICIALE: rinnova Armani: Franco Armani, 35enne portiere della nazionale argentina, ha rinnovato col… - SebaTrovato : Su wikipedia, Castellanos è già un giocatore del River Plate - __TinchoXeneize : @TNTSportsAR Patronato vs River Plate 21:30 16/02/22 - lxcas1910 : 3 no Guarani do Paraguai, 2 no River Plate, 1 no Nacional, 2 no Boca e 3 no Flamengo - bogotaleague : ?? Inicia Juventus ?? River Plate. #BLF6CUARTAFECHA -
Calcio in tv oggi: programma del 17 febbraio 2022 - CalciomagazineIl quadro degli incontri 01.30 River Plate - Patronato (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA 12.30 Verona - SPAL (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA 14.30 Bologna - Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - ...
Gli ottavi di Champions League, istruzioni per l'usoPiù movimentato il mercato delle big di Champions in Inghilterra: se il City ha prenotato l'ultimo forse fenomeno sudamericano, Julián Álvarez (parcheggiandolo fino all'estate al River Plate), i ...
River Plate, dopo i lavori di ampliamento lo stadio Monumental cambia nome Gaucho News
Update in last few hours: Leeds now contact 49-goal ace's agent; Radz and 49ers willing to spendAccording to La Página Millonaria, relayed by Sports Witness, River Plate have made an improved offer for Castellanos in the last few hours. However, along with River Plate, Castellanos’ agents have ...
Manchester City Put San Lorenzo Defender on Radar - Club Set to Scout Star Full-Back This WeekManchester are keeping tabs on San Lorenzo and Argentina left-back Nicolas Fernandez Marcau and have followed the defender for a period of time, according to a new report. The Premier League champions ...
