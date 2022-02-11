Kanye Threatens to Pull His Coachella Gig: How Billie Eilish Is Involved (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Another day, another feud? Kanye West hinted at wanting to Pull out of his upcoming Coachella performance — and put the blame on Billie Eilish. Drake! Peppa Pig! Everyone Kanye West Had Beef With Over The Years Read article The rapper, 44, shared a screenshot on Thursday, February 10, of an article about comments that Eilish, 20, made during a recent concert that many social media users interpreted as a dig at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy. Kanye West and Billie Eilish. Shutterstock (2)“COME ON Billie WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” West wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kanye Threatens
Kanye Threatens to Pull His Coachella Gig: How Billie Eilish Is InvolvedThe rapper, 44, shared a screenshot on Thursday, February 10, of an article about comments that Eilish, 20, made during a recent concert that many social media users interpreted as a dig at Travis ...
Kanye West threatens to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologisesBillie Eilish says she was "just helping a fan" after Kanye West demanded an apology from her on behalf of fellow rapper Travis Scott. The Bad Guy singer, 20, denied making reference to the tragedy at ...
Kanye ThreatensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kanye Threatens