Kanye Threatens to Pull His Coachella Gig | How Billie Eilish Is Involved

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) Another day, another feud?West hinted at wanting toout of his upcomingperformance — and put the blame on. Drake! Peppa Pig! EveryoneWest Had Beef With Over The Years Read article The rapper, 44, shared a screenshot on Thursday, February 10, of an article about comments that, 20, made during a recent concert that many social media users interpreted as a dig at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.West and. Shutterstock (2)“COME ONWE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” West wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV ...