Asa Butterfield | Peter Strickland Talk Berlinale Selection ‘Flux Gourmet’

(Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) British auteuris back with his fifth feature, "Flux Gourmet," and it is as striking and uncompromising as his previous body of work, which includes "In Fabric" (2018), "The Duke of Burgundy" (2014), "Berberian Sound Studio" (2012) and "Katalin Varga" (2009). "Flux Gourmet" world premieres at the Berlin Film Festival's Encounters strand on