The Oscars Could Nominate Zero Newcomers for Actress | Actor and Director for the First Time Ever

The Oscars
Sensing a potential trend in the possible nominations of three major Oscars categories — best ...

Sensing a potential trend in the possible nominations of three major Oscars categories — best Director, Actor and Actress — we Could see a First-Time occurrence for the Academy Awards on Tuesday. HowEver, if you read the tea leaves put forth by the nominations for the DGA and SAG, there's a strong possibility that all
Sanremo 2022, "costa troppo": Donatella Rettore, uno strano caso e veleni all'Ariston

Dopo essere stato protagonista con la mostra 'The Queen & Culture' e 'Beyond Vesuvius' nel 2021, ... La 17esima dell'happening tricolore alla vigilia della notte degli Oscars, presieduta quest'anno dall'...

Adam Driver, 'Annette,' Celine Dion Biopic and 'Lost Illusions' Lead France's Cesar Nominations

... France's equivalent to the Oscars. Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Jimenez's action - packed cop drama "Bac Nord," Catherine Corsini's social [?] Condividi: Twitter Facebook Like this: ...

The Oscars Could Nominate Zero Newcomers for Actress, Actor and Director for the First Time Ever

Sensing a potential trend in the possible nominations of three major Oscars categories — best director, actor and actress — we could see a first-time occurrence for the Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Original ‘Fight Club’ Ending Restored in China After Censorship Backlash

After 20th Century Fox’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won multiple Oscars in the 2018, it was granted a theatrical release in China, but only after all mentions of Freddie Mercury’s homosexuality ...
