UK NFT Art | Unprecedented Levels of FUD Attacks Are Threatening the Future of NFTs

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT entrepreneur Doctor Troller is calling for an end to the ...

NFT entrepreneur Doctor Troller is calling for an end to the current toxic climate of FUD Attacks in the NFT marketplace. The 35-year-old London based NFT artist has warned that the growing practice of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) posts on social media has reached such epidemic Levels that it now threatens the whole Future of NFTs. Doctor Troller, real name Andrew Brown said: "In the past year there have been a growing number of influencers who are repeatedly putting out negative feedback about various NFT launches. "Clearly in such a volatile and unpredictable marketplace speculation on the validity of new NFTs is bound to arise. "But recently FUD rumours are starting to kill off promising NFTs even before they get started." He has been a ...
