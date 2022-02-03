GRID Legends | Gameplay e nuovi dettagli svelati

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Codemasters ed Electronic Arts Inc hanno rilasciato oggi l’ultimo trailer diche mostra la varietà di gare d’azione che attende i giocatori dal 25 febbraio. Insieme allassima modalità storia, Driven to Glory, i giocatori sperimenteranno il dramma dietro ogni angolo, mentre combattono per la vittoria, in alcuni dei luoghi più iconici del mondo. Con opzioni di gioco nuove e non e l’introduzione del multiplayer multipiattaforma hop-in, i giocatori saranno veloci nell’azione e passeranno più tempo a competere ruota a ruota.è in arrivo su Xbox Series XS e PlayStation 5, oltre a PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC (via Origin e Steam). Preparando la scena per leWorld Series, l’azione inizia con Driven to Glory, la modalità storia visivamente stupefacente ...

Advertising

brema82 : @dekuweb @Gog3ta2 Premessa la tentazione Arceus sempre presente, Horizon: Forbidden West è sicuramente lo show stea… - GamingToday4 : Grid Legends: rivelati data d’uscita e i contenuti bonus - ArmandaGelsomin : RT @IGNitalia: Abbiamo provato la campagna narrativa di GRID Legends, il nuovo racing game di Codemasters, che racconta la storia della scu… - IGNitalia : Abbiamo provato la campagna narrativa di GRID Legends, il nuovo racing game di Codemasters, che racconta la storia… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GRID Legends

... Blinx Bloodroots Book of Demons Bridge Constructor Breathedge Broken Age Brutal...Eternity Complete Edition Pillars of Eternity II Pony Island Power Rangers Battle of the...... oltre ad Horizon Forbidden West, gli utenti si potranno infatti divertire con diversi multipiattaforma tra cui Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Edge of Eternity, Elden Ring eche promette un'...Today Electronic Arts and Codemasters released a new trailer of the upcoming racing game GRID Legends. The trailer focuses on the features and modes that we can expect in the game, from the ...The Wonder Years’ on ABC; Winter Olympics on USA; ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ and ’The Amazing Race’ on CBS.