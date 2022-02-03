GRID Legends: Gameplay e nuovi dettagli svelati (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Codemasters ed Electronic Arts Inc hanno rilasciato oggi l’ultimo trailer di GRID Legends che mostra la varietà di gare d’azione che attende i giocatori dal 25 febbraio. Insieme alla nuovissima modalità storia, Driven to Glory, i giocatori sperimenteranno il dramma dietro ogni angolo, mentre combattono per la vittoria, in alcuni dei luoghi più iconici del mondo. Con opzioni di gioco nuove e non e l’introduzione del multiplayer multipiattaforma hop-in, i giocatori saranno veloci nell’azione e passeranno più tempo a competere ruota a ruota. GRID Legends è in arrivo su Xbox Series XS e PlayStation 5, oltre a PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC (via Origin e Steam). Preparando la scena per le GRID World Series, l’azione inizia con Driven to Glory, la modalità storia visivamente stupefacente ...Leggi su gamerbrain
