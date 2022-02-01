LANDMARK REDUCE LAP-HF II TRIAL DEMONSTRATES CLINICAL BENEFIT OF CORVIA® ATRIAL SHUNT IN LARGE SEGMENT OF HEART FAILURE PATIENTS (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) REDUCE LAP-HF II study defines treatable HFpEF patient population for aTRIAL SHUNT therapy TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of HEART FAILURE (HF), today announced results from its REDUCE LAP-HF II randomized CLINICAL TRIAL, investigating the safety and efficacy of the CORVIA® ATRIAL SHUNT in HEART FAILURE PATIENTS with preserved (HFpEF) or mildly REDUCEd (HFmrEF) ejection fraction. While the overall outcome of the TRIAL was neutral, the data suggests PATIENTS with normal exercise pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
