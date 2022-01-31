Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Omicron 2 : sintomi e differenze con Omicron 1Super green pass : 1,6 milioni over 50 senza vaccinoSergio Mattarella rieletto presidente della RepubblicaDeath Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroUltime Blog

Sinopec Completes China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project

Sinopec Completes
- The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce Carbon emissions by 1 million tons per year BEIJING, Jan. ...

- The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce Carbon emissions by 1 million tons per year BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has completed the construction of China's First Megaton Carbon Capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) Project, the Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS (the "Project") on January 29, which will reduce Carbon emission by 1 million tons per year, the equivalent of planting nearly 9 million trees and shutting down 600,000 economy cars. As China's largest full industrial chain CCUS demonstration base and industry benchmark, the Project is estimated to increase the oil production by 2.965 ...
Sinopec Completes China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project

Sinopec Successfully Completes China's First Industrial Application of Crude Oil Steam - Cracking Technology

Overall, Sinopec's technology has reached an internationally - advanced level and presents huge economic value and potential. A basic raw material of chemical products, ethylene is coined the "mother ...
China completes 1st megaton carbon capture project

Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner, said Saturday that it has completed the country's first megaton-scale project of carbon capture, utilization and storage. The project is expected to reduce carbon ...

SINOPEC: Sinopec Completes China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project

The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce carbon emissions by 1 million tons per year BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") ...
