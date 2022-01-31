Sinopec Completes China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS will reduce Carbon emissions by 1 million tons per year BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has completed the construction of China's First Megaton Carbon Capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) Project, the Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS (the "Project") on January 29, which will reduce Carbon emission by 1 million tons per year, the equivalent of planting nearly 9 million trees and shutting down 600,000 economy cars. As China's largest full industrial chain CCUS demonstration base and industry benchmark, the Project is estimated to increase the oil production by 2.965 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
