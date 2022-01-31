RISULTATI | PWG “Battle Of Los Angeles 2022” Night 2 31 01 2022

(Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Idella2 della BOLA andata in scena al Globe Theatre di LosPWGOf Los2 31.01.(Los) BOLASecond Round Match – Black Taurus batte Aramis BOLASecond Round Match – Daniel Garcia batte Alex Shelley BOLASecond Round Match – Lio Rush batte Buddy Matthews via DQ (Lio Rush ha poi abbandonato il torneo per infortunio) BOLASecond Round Match – Mike Bailey batte Wheeler Yuta BOLASemi Final ...

Non solo WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Stanotte, c'è anche la Night 1 della Battle of Los Angeles della PWG. Quali sono i risultati?