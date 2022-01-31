RISULTATI: PWG “Battle Of Los Angeles 2022” Night 2 31.01.2022 (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) I RISULTATI della Night 2 della BOLA andata in scena al Globe Theatre di Los Angeles PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022 Night 2 31.01.2022 (Los Angeles) BOLA 2022 Second Round Match – Black Taurus batte Aramis BOLA 2022 Second Round Match – Daniel Garcia batte Alex Shelley BOLA 2022 Second Round Match – Lio Rush batte Buddy Matthews via DQ (Lio Rush ha poi abbandonato il torneo per infortunio) BOLA 2022 Second Round Match – Mike Bailey batte Wheeler Yuta BOLA 2022 Semi Final ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Tuttowrestling : Risultati della prima serata della PWG Battle of Los Angeles -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI PWGRisultati della prima serata della PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tuttowrestling
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – Risultati della Night 1Non solo WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Stanotte, c'è anche la Night 1 della Battle of Los Angeles della PWG. Quali sono i risultati?
I Kings of the Black Throne vincono ad AEW DynamiteI Kings of the Black Throne ottengono una vittoria al loro debutto come tag team ad AEW Dynamite, ma ricevono le minacce di PAC!
RISULTATI PWGSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI PWG