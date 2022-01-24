Applied Pharmaceutical Science Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Investigational New Drug Application for APS03118, a Next generation RET Original New Drug for Unlimited Cancers (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Applied Pharmaceutical Science, Inc. ("APS" or "the Company"), has recently announced the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for its self-developed breakthrough new Drug APS03118, a Next generation selective RET inhibitor, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clinical Application is also in the process of being submitted to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, and a global multi-center clinical trial is in the pipeline for initiation in the second quarter of 2022 in the U.S., China and Australia ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
