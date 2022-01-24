Applied Pharmaceutical Science Inc Announces FDA Approval of Investigational New Drug Application for APS03118 | a Next generation RET Original New Drug for Unlimited Cancers

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. ("APS" or "the Company"), has recently announced theNew(IND)for its self-developed breakthrough new, aselective RET inhibitor, has been approved by the U.S. Food andAdministration (FDA). The clinicalis also in the process of being submitted to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, and a global multi-center clinical trial is in the pipeline for initiation in the second quarter of 2022 in the U.S., China and Australia ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Applied Pharmaceutical

Padova News

BEIJING and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Science, Inc. ('APS' or 'the Company'), has recently announced the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its self - developed breakthrough new drug APS03118, a next ...... including 9 of the top 10manufacturers, as well as leading healthcare distributors ... and under this new partnership that framework will beacross a diverse range of areas, ...Global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider Growatt adds AXE LV battery system to its smart energy product portfolios, expanding market reach to meet the growing demand for ...The game-changing BLUETTI AC200 power station was initially released to the public on July 1st, 2020. After pulling in a staggering $6.7M US dollars on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and having ...