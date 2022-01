Disney Channel Original Movie Hunks | Where Are They Now?

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 22 gennaio 2022) Teenage dream! Many actors got their starts ins — but what happened to the hunky leading men from those films? Leave it to Us to fill you in on what your first crush is doing. From Motocrossed’s Riley Smith and Trevor O’Brien to High School Musical’s Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu, thehas produced a slew of hot Hollywood stars for more than two decades. The first DCOM was 1997’s Underwraps and there have been more than 100s that have premiered on the network since. Looking back, however, some DCOMs had completely unrealistic story lines, including The Thirteenth Year’s tale of a young boy named Cody Griffin (Chez Starbuck) being left on a boat by his mermaid mother only to be raised by average ...