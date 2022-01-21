Quali sono le software house che fanno la storia dell’intrattenimento ...Turismo : nel 2021 presenze scese del 40%Disastro ecologico in Perù : greggio in mareBedsure Plaid Coperta Termica Matrimoniale -32% Sconto e OffertaBaseus Power Bank 20000 mAh iPhone iPad Samsung Huawei Xiaomi -21% ...Mafia e Reddito cittadinanza : 5 denunce nel CatanesePapa Francesco : forte impegno Chiesa contro abusiCovid, nel mondo 5 Mln 573.498 morti : stabile incidenza e cala l'RtNuove terre per i pinguini: la Nuova Zelanda.EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL TEAM OF THE YEAR DI FIFA 22 VOTATO Ultime Blog

Zentiva awarded Top Employer accolade

PRAGUE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top Employee Institute has certified Zentiva as a Top ...

PRAGUE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Top Employee Institute has certified Zentiva as a Top Employer. This prestigious award was received for Zentiva's exceptional standards across 6 Human Resources-domains in its home countries the Czech Republic and Romania. The assessment was covering 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and many more. "I am proud that we have received such great recognition for the work we do in our home markets, the Czech Republic and Romania, where we employ 3.000 people.Being awarded the Top Employer accolade is a strong signal of our commitment to the Zentiva team and the Great Medicine Company we are building together," said Ines Windisch, Head of HR, ...
