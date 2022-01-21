Zentiva awarded Top Employer accolade (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) PRAGUE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Top Employee Institute has certified Zentiva as a Top Employer. This prestigious award was received for Zentiva's exceptional standards across 6 Human Resources-domains in its home countries the Czech Republic and Romania. The assessment was covering 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and many more. "I am proud that we have received such great recognition for the work we do in our home markets, the Czech Republic and Romania, where we employ 3.000 people.Being awarded the Top Employer accolade is a strong signal of our commitment to the Zentiva team and the Great Medicine Company we are building together," said Ines Windisch, Head of HR, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
