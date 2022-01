Immediapress Aucnet Joins Global Mobility Blockchain Standardization Consortium MOBI

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) (Tokyo 21 gennaio 2022) - TOKYO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc. (hereinafter ""), based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it has joined theOpenInitiative (hereinafter "") headquartered in Los Angeles in the U.S. state of California, anonprofitthat develops-based technologies and standards for next-generation. Through its participation inseeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing circular distribution platforms for electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries.launched the world's first real-time virtual used-car auction in 1985. Based on ...