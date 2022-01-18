Microsoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

QuantLR Secures Next-Generation Data Centers Against Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks With NVIDIA

MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantLR Ltd, a leading Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) ...

QuantLR Secures Next-Generation Data Centers Against Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks With NVIDIA (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

QuantLR Ltd, a leading Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) company, today announced that it has integrated its technology With NVIDIA's suite of networking offerings, paving the way towards a quantum-secured Data center. As part of the project, QuantLR's QKD system connected and transferred encryption keys to two NVIDIA ConnectX-6 NICs. The interface was achieved using the ETSI REST-based key delivery API. During the process, different scenarios were tested: using different fiber lengths, attenuations and key distribution rates.  The project was conducted Within the framework of a consortium which is partially funded by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Israel Ministry of Defense - Directorate of ...
