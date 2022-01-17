Morto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaTexas : ostaggi liberi dopo blitz poliziaAustralia : Novak Djokovic sarà espulsoCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 1: Heist arriva a gennaioTendenze Moda Donna Primavera-Estate 2022Juventus, gli obiettivi per l'attacco a gennaioGTA Online: Lavoro di coppia una nuova esperienza cooperativaValentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeUltime Blog

Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new properties

MORE THAN 300 NEW DESTINATIONS TO DISCOVER AROUND THE WORLD PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor

Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new properties (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) MORE THAN 300 NEW DESTINATIONS TO DISCOVER AROUND THE WORLD PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Accor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world's most exciting destinations – such as London, Doha, and Moscow – will welcome multiple new Accor hotels this year, while several Accor brands have sought out exotic, unexpected or new horizons to explore, such as Pangkalan Bun in Indonesia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Casco Viejo in Panama City. "Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity - in our workforce, our client base and our brands," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. "We continuously introduce fresh ...
Pullman & Les Mills Set Out To Host The World's Largest Virtual Fitness Class

