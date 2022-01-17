Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new properties (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) MORE THAN 300 NEW DESTINATIONS TO DISCOVER AROUND THE WORLD PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Accor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world's most exciting destinations – such as London, Doha, and Moscow – will welcome multiple new Accor hotels this year, while several Accor brands have sought out exotic, unexpected or new horizons to explore, such as Pangkalan Bun in Indonesia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Casco Viejo in Panama City. "Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity - in our workforce, our client base and our brands," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. "We continuously introduce fresh ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Accor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world's most exciting destinations – such as London, Doha, and Moscow – will welcome multiple new Accor hotels this year, while several Accor brands have sought out exotic, unexpected or new horizons to explore, such as Pangkalan Bun in Indonesia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Casco Viejo in Panama City. "Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity - in our workforce, our client base and our brands," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. "We continuously introduce fresh ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Accor welcomes
Pullman & Les Mills Set Out To Host The World's Largest Virtual Fitness ClassPullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward - thinking, hyper ... Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 ...
Pullman & Les Mills Set Out To Host The World's Largest Virtual Fitness ClassPullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward - thinking, hyper ... Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 ...
Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new propertiesAccor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world's most exciting ...
Juniper Research: eCommerce Payment Transactions to Exceed $7.5 Trillion Globally by 2026, as Omnichannel Retail Momentum AcceleratesA new study from Juniper Research has found that the value of global eCommerce payment transactions will exceed $7.5 trillion by 2026, from $4.9 trillion in 2021. This growth rate of 55% over the next ...
Accor welcomesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Accor welcomes