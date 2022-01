California State Senator Backs Off From On-Set Gun Ban Following Industry Pushback

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) After Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” in October,Sen. Dave Cortese proposed banning firearms on film sets. But now Cortese has backed offthat idea after gettingthe entertainment. Cortese introduced a bill last week that would impose credentialing requirements on production armorers L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.