Sorcia Minerals adds additional resources through Joint Venture

 Sorcia Minerals is pleased to announce that it has formed a Joint Venture with Terra Novo Energy, Triangle Lithium LLC, for the purpose of acquiring and developing specific assets related to the exploration and development of lithium. Triangle through its affiliation with Sorcia, will develop lithium resources utilizing International Battery Metals' proprietary direct lithium extraction technology. "We couldn't be more pleased to announce this Joint Venture between two companies with the type of big project execution experience and access to technology that, we believe, will allow Triangle to begin ...
