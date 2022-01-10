Foodics Acquires POSRocket And Becomes The Dominant Restaurant-Tech Provider In MENA (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Foodics, the leading GCC Restaurant-Tech company based in Saudi Arabia, has announced today its first acquisition, with the full ownership of POSRocket, the second largest Restaurant Cloud Technology Provider in MENA. This landmark acquisition is a strategic move by both companies and one that enables Foodics to consolidate the market, as well as take market leadership position in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan on top of the Dominant position it already had in the rest of GCC. This first acquisition also opens the door to further upcoming M&A activities and international expansion from Foodics. Founded in 2016 in Jordan,
Foodics Acquires POSRocket And Becomes The Dominant Restaurant-Tech Provider In MENA
FOODICS, the leading GCC Restaurant-Tech company based in Saudi Arabia, has announced today its first acquisition, with the full ownership of POSRocket, the second largest restaurant Cloud technology
