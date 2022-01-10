Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliPresidente Biden : Incendi causati dai mutamenti climaUltime Blog

Foodics Acquires POSRocket And Becomes The Dominant Restaurant-Tech Provider In MENA

- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodics, the leading GCC Restaurant-Tech company ...

Foodics Acquires POSRocket And Becomes The Dominant Restaurant-Tech Provider In MENA

Foodics, the leading GCC Restaurant-Tech company based in Saudi Arabia, has announced today its first acquisition, with the full ownership of POSRocket, the second largest Restaurant Cloud Technology Provider in MENA.  This landmark acquisition is a strategic move by both companies and one that enables Foodics to consolidate the market, as well as take market leadership position in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan on top of the Dominant position it already had in the rest of GCC. This first acquisition also opens the door to further upcoming M&A activities and international expansion from Foodics. Founded in 2016 in Jordan, ...
