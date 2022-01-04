TCL To Release its First 144Hz Mini LED TV Series in 2022, Raising the Bar for Responsive Video Gaming on Large Screen TVs (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, announced during CES 2022 that it will roll out 144Hz Mini LED TVs in 2022 to deliver a more Responsive and fluid Video Gaming experience. The First of a new generation of TV displays, the TCL 144Hz Mini LED TVs can help consumers experience the most out of the latest Video games at high frames per second (FPS). The latest consoles offer a growing number of Video games that play at 120 FPS and have optimized many popular older games to play at 120 FPS too. TCL Mini LED TVs with as high as 144Hz refresh rate can give players an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
