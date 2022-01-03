Bhutan’s Oscar Entry ‘Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom’ Finds North American Home With Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Pawo Choyning Dorji’s lushly lensed Bhutanese drama “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom,” one of the 15 Films shortlisted for the Oscar’s international feature film race. Represented by Berlin-based Films Boutique, “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom” premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019 L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
