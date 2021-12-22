Covid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicScuola : E' un errore allungare le vacanzeL'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileDenise Pipitone : Gip archivia indagineSandro Sarais : Suicida uomo accusato del femminicidio di Mihaela ...Omicron è la variante Covid-19 più diffusa : Biden esclude nuovo ...Palermo Reddito di cittadinanza : 39 furbetti denunciatiUltime Blog

FP Markets Expands Offering by adding New Products

New Products via FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include Bonds, ...

FP Markets Expands Offering by adding New Products (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) New Products via FP Markets Metatrader 4 (MT4) & Metatrader 5 (MT5) Platform include Bonds, Commodities, Cryptocurrency CFDs and Equities. SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

FP Markets has expanded its Offering by adding new Products on the FP Markets MT4 & MT5 Platforms. Recently awarded as the 'Best FX Broker Australia' 2021 for a second consecutive year, FP Markets continues to set the benchmark in CFDs and Forex and is pleased to announce it has added the following Products to its wide-ranging product Offering: Bonds: Commodities: Cryptocurrency CFDs: Equities: Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East, and Africa commented: "We are constantly striving to add new Products, driven by ...
