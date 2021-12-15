Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniUltime Blog

Cineplex Wins CA$1 2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

Cineplex Wins
Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 Billion Judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., ...

Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 Billion Judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world's second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019, the company agreed to acquire Cineplex
This aspiring director's film wins hearts, acclaim

Singara Mohan is an aspiring filmmaker from Kadapa district known for his recent experimental film titled A Date in the Dark which has screened at more than fifty international film festivals.

Cineplex Wins Lawsuit Against Cineworld In Scrapped Acquisition Deal; Damages Of Nearly $1B Awarded

D: Cineplex today announced that it had prevailed in its lawsuit against Cineworld Group. The case centered on a deal in which Cineworld was to have acquired Canadian exhibitor Cineplex. The ...
