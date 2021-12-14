Mars Petcare Europe to Launch Petfood Packaging with Food Safe Recycled Content

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) -is getting ready to deploypouches of SHEBA® containingplastic from advanced recycling techniques - Deployment is set to begin inin 2022 -this move,becomes the first in petindustry to deployplastic as part of its wet- The initiative is the result of joint partnershipSABIC and Huhtamaki announced in November 2020 BRUSSELS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/is getting ready to deploy...