Appian Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software report by Independent Research Firm (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that it is Named a Leader in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, Digital Process Automation (DPA) is rooted in business Process management and systems designed to handle complex long-running Processes. In addition, DPA platforms are increasingly relevant for low-code development. The 23-criterion evaluation of DPA providers identified the 14 most significant vendors in the market. The report states that DPA customers should look for providers that: Appian received a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that it is Named a Leader in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, Digital Process Automation (DPA) is rooted in business Process management and systems designed to handle complex long-running Processes. In addition, DPA platforms are increasingly relevant for low-code development. The 23-criterion evaluation of DPA providers identified the 14 most significant vendors in the market. The report states that DPA customers should look for providers that: Appian received a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Appian Named
NAVEX Global Reveals Winners of First Annual Customer Excellence Awards...More Companies Taking Development of Enterprise Solutions Into Their Own Hands Business Wire Business Wire - 5 Ottobre 2021 Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, Microsoft Power Apps and Zoho Creator Named ...
CoreLogic Appoints Garret Gray to Lead Insurance Claims Operations...More Companies Taking Development of Enterprise Solutions Into Their Own Hands Business Wire Business Wire - 5 Ottobre 2021 Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, Microsoft Power Apps and Zoho Creator Named ...
Appian Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software report by Independent Research FirmAppian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, digital process ...
ICF to Acquire Creative Systems and ConsultingICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement ...
Appian NamedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appian Named