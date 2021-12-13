‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars | Where Are They Now?

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Far from reality? Alana “Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, HereBoo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing their own show. The network canceled HereBoo Boo in October 2014 after a report that Thompson’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, was dating a registered sex offender. “TLC has canceled the series HereBoo Boo and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately,” the network told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is ...