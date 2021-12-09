VIDEO: MJF intrattiene il pubblico dopo Dynamite (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) L’ultima puntata di Dynamite si è tenuta in quel di Long Island, paese natio di uno dei volti della federazione di Tony Khan, il “sale della terra” MJF. Ovviamente è stato acclamato tantissimo dal suo pubblico e quando le riprese del programma sono terminate ed il tutto è andato “off air”, il giovane talento è salito nuovamente sul ring per intrattenere i suoi compaesani. Qui potete vedere un estratto del suo promo. Il VIDEO After Rampage: MJF comes out and cuts a promo about Long Island. Part 1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/ugwRu8sanH— Niko (Will Never Return The Slab) (@SportsJournNiko) December 9, 2021 Leggi su zonawrestling
