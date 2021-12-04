Just Hitched! Bringing Up Bates’ Katie Bates Marries Travis Clark | Photos

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) They do!andtied the knot in a romantic wedding on Friday, December 3, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly. “This day has been worth all of the waiting, all of the dreaming and even worth all of the work of wedding planning, with its occasional stresses and anxieties,” they tell Us. “It’s been worth every moment, and we really can’t believe we are actually married! We know we still have a lot to learn about marriage and relationships, but we are excited to spend our lives learning and growing together. It’s an exciting day when you get to marry your very best friend in life and an even more special day when you can share it with family and friends.”andadd: “We know we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those that worked long hours behind ...