Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 ResultsSalesforce.com signed a multi - year renewal to automate all of their global revenue recognition with Zuora Revenue. New customer logos and go - lives included Toshiba, Braze, CarGurus, Couchbase, ...
Trend. Il segmento del Food & Beverage è quello dove i consumatori sono più propensi a sottoscrivere servizi in abbonamento. Lo rivela una ricerca Deloitte Digital e Zuora Research Food Affairs
Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 ResultsZuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.
