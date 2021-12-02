Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks | ’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna EXCLUSIVE

(Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021), AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to’s “When,” the fifth feature ofthe Argentine genrebehind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shudder Takes

GQ Italia

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of ...Filmax has acquired international rights to “Amazing Elisa,” the newest title from Spanish director and fantastic festival name-stay Sadrac González-Perellón. The Barcelona-based boutique studio will ...