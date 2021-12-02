Crocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiSuper green pass : ecco le regole in zona bianca gialla arancione e ...Aggiornata la blacklist ADM: i siti oscurati salgono rispetto al 2020 vivo distribuisce Android 12 in EuropaGhostrunner - il DLC premium Project_Hel sarà disponibile a gennaioNACON: PROGRAMMA DI RILASCIO PER IL 2022Ultime Blog

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks | ’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna EXCLUSIVE

Shudder Takes
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken ...

zazoom
Commenta
Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of From the Argentine genre Director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shudder Takes

Chi ha vinto i British Fashion Awards 2021  GQ Italia

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of ...

Filmax Acquires International Rights to Sadrac González-Perellón Drama ‘Amazing Elisa’

Filmax has acquired international rights to “Amazing Elisa,” the newest title from Spanish director and fantastic festival name-stay Sadrac González-Perellón. The Barcelona-based boutique studio will ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shudder Takes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Shudder Takes Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks