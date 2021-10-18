Yili Group Attends COP15 Ecological Civilization Forum to Discuss Biodiversity Conservation (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021) KUNMING, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On October 14, the Ecological Civilization Forum under the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) kicked off in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. As a representative of business enterprises, Yili was invited to the sub-Forum of "Ecological Civilization and Biodiversity Mainstreaming". During the session, Yili showcased the progress of the "Yili Homeland Initiative" and Discussed plans for Biodiversity Conservation along with experts worldwide. Yili "Smart Grasslands" Project Yili Satine joined hands with the Chinese National ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
