EW Nutrition launches Ventar D | the next-generation gut health optimizer

  VISBEK, Germany, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition announces the launch of a best-in-class ...

EW Nutrition launches Ventar D, the next-generation gut health optimizer (Di lunedì 18 ottobre 2021)   VISBEK, Germany, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 EW Nutrition announces the launch of a best-in-class next generation gut health modifier. Ventar D is an innovative proprietary blend of phytomolecules with a novel delivery mechanism.  Ventar D addresses key requirements of the animal Nutrition industry. The product has been formulated to support gut health and improve performance, resulting in an increase in profitability for the customer.  Ventar D has been the result of an integrated joint effort of EW Nutrition's research, development, production, sales and services teams. Michael Gerrits, Managing Director EW Nutrition, emphasizes the success of the company's in-house holistic research and ...
