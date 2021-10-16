PS5 ai The Game Awards con una nuova esclusiva, annuncio bomba in arrivo? (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) L'evento dei The Game Awards di quest'anno si terrà il prossimo 9 dicembre, finalmente con il pubblico in presenza al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, ma anche in diretta streaming in tutto il mondo. Come sempre, dall'evento organizzato da Geoff Keighley ci aspettiamo annunci importanti e novità succose su diversi titoli in arrivo ma anche inediti. Uno di questi potrebbe essere una nuova esclusiva PlayStation 5 non ancora annunciata, almeno secondo un rumor. La nota leaker e analista Millie Amand ha infatti postato un tweet piuttosto esplicito relativo alla presenza di Sony all'evento. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) L'evento dei Thedi quest'anno si terrà il prossimo 9 dicembre, finalmente con il pubblico in presenza al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, ma anche in diretta streaming in tutto il mondo. Come sempre, dall'evento organizzato da Geoff Keighley ci aspettiamo annunci importanti e novità succose su diversi titoli inma anche inediti. Uno di questi potrebbe essere unaPlayStation 5 non ancora annunciata, almeno secondo un rumor. La nota leaker e analista Millie Amand ha infatti postato un tweet piuttosto esplicito relativo alla presenza di Sony all'evento. Leggi altro...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PS5 The PlayStation Presents Play! Play! Play!: seguite l'evento in nostra compagnia ... Elden Ring (PS5, PS4) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (PS5, PS4) Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba " ...

PS5: Sony rende illegali le modifiche estetiche ...(magari su eBay o altri siti dove è possibile ordinare dalla Cina) dei plate alternativi per la PS5 ... ma la lettera che The Verge ha avuto modo di esaminare riporta chiaramente come tutta la ...

PS5, un leak anticipa annunci epocali in arrivo Spaziogames.it PS5: torna la sezione dedicata alle nuove uscite nel PlayStation Store Sony continua a migliorare l'usabilità del suo PlayStation Store su PS5: è appena stata implementata la sezione Nuovi Giochi.

Godfall per PS5 a prezzo record: sconto del 56% su Amazon! La versione fisica di Godfall per PS5 è in promozione su Amazon a un prezzo incredibile: potrete vivere un'avventura senza limiti ed emozionante.

