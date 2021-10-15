GreenBroz Inc. To Showcase New Cannabis Post-Harvest Processing Technology at MJBizCon Innovation Booth in Las Vegas October 19-20, 2021 (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) - LAS Vegas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GreenBroz Inc., the leading-edge developer of Cannabis Post-Harvest Processing automation Technology, today announced they will kick off MJBizCon 2021 with an all-new exhibit in the Central Hall at Booth C6238, highlighting next-gen product Innovations and design solutions from their in-house engineering team. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a first look at the new patent-pending technological design advances up close, watch demos and schedule private consultations to learn more. "GreenBroz is more than a company that manufactures equipment," GreenBroz Mechanical Engineer Kevin Bower said. "We ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
About GreenBroz Inc. GreenBroz Inc. provides industry - leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran - owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top - of - ...
About GreenBroz Inc. GreenBroz Inc. provides industry - leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry.
