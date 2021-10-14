Nexa Acquires Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) ... the leading provider of tech - enabled business Services for companies of all sizes across the US , today announced it has acquired the Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications, a ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nexa Acquires
Worldwide IT and Business Services Forecast Shows Signs of Improvement Due to Strong Demand and the Improving Economic Outlook, According to ...Contacts Xiao - Fei Zhang xzhang@idc.com 508 - 988 - 6913 Lisa Nagamine lnagamine@idc.com 310 - 702 - 2528 Michael Shirer press@idc.com 508 - 935 - 4200 Articoli correlati Nexa Acquires Answering ...
Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies Commit to Serving the Commercial Drone Market TogetherContinua a leggere Nexa Acquires Answering Services Division of Crocker Communications Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Ottobre 2021 With the acquisition, Nexa builds upon its leadership position in ...
Nexa AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nexa Acquires