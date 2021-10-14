Call of Duty svela il sistema anti-cheat Ricochet in arrivo al lancio di Vanguard e della mappa Pacific di Warzone (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) La beta di Call of Duty: Vanguard potrebbe aver mostrato grandi miglioramenti per la serie, ma ciò non significa che fosse perfetta. Gli hacker erano presenti nelle lobby della beta e a nessuno piacciono i cheater, men che meno al team di Call of Duty. In quanto tale, Activision sta implementando un nuovo sistema anti-cheat chiamato Ricochet. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
Call of Duty Vanguard non è ancora uscito, ma gli autori pensano ai sequelActivision e Sledgehammer Games si stanno ormai preparando all' imminente arrivo di Call of Duty Vanguard , l'ultimo atteso capitolo di una delle serie sparatutto più popolari di sempre. Pare che il publisher e gli sviluppatori abbiano progetti molto ambiziosi per questo titolo: ...
100 Thieves Makes First Acquisition in its History with Higround " A Gaming Peripherals CompanyBased in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of ...
Call of Duty Warzone: l'anti-cheat Ricochet sarà attivo anche su console o solo su PC?L'anti-cheat Ricochet di Call of Duty Warzone, Vanguard e Cold War sarà attivo solo su PC o potrà essere utilizzato anche su console PlayStation e Xbox?
