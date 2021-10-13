NSITEXE and Quadric Start Joint Development High Performance Processor IP for Automotive Applications (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) ... an innovator in High - Performance edge processing, today announced they are partnering to ... Quadric's open software ecosystem makes it easier for developers to work with parallel code, reduces ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NSITEXE and
NSITEXE and Quadric Start Joint Development High Performance Processor IP for Automotive Applications... such as autonomous driving, mobility - as - a - service (MaaS) and smart sensors. NSITEXE's processor IPs based RISC - V ISA are ISO 26262 ASIL D ready, ideal for automotive and other safety ...
Optimad Media Acquires a Majority Stake in DSPolitical and UNTU Creating Leading Performance Marketing Solutions PlatformContinua a leggere NSITEXE and Quadric Start Joint Development High Performance Processor IP for Automotive Applications Business Wire Business Wire - 13 Ottobre 2021 TOKYO & BURLINGAME, Calif. - - (...
Maxim Integrated introduce l'IA "at the Edge" nelle applicazioni di visione e udito Elettronica News
IAR Systems e NSITEXE accelerano lo sviluppo della sicurezza funzionale per RISC-VIAR Systems ha annunciato la sua partnership con NSITEXE, una società del gruppo DENSO Corporation che sviluppa e vende IP per semiconduttori ad alte ...
NSITEXE andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NSITEXE and