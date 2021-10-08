Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETPlay At Home: più di 60 milioni di giochi riscattatiRomics: il padiglione n.8 targato Mkers e un successoHouse of Ashes: Il destino dei protagonisti è nelle tue maniTV BRAVIA XR: Perfect for PlayStation 5GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle vendite di carichi speciali Apex Legends celebra Halloween con l'evento 'Mostri Dentro'Controller Wireless e Cuffie stereo per il 20° anniversario di XboxLa lotta alle disuguaglianze e il protagonismo dei ragazzi e delle ...Fire TV Stick 4K Max da oggi disponibileUltime Blog

Aquant Announces $70 Million Series C Funding Round to Revolutionize the Service Industry Using Artificial Intelligence

'To win the Service game today, it's not enough to just solve problems anymore,' said Shahar Chen, CEO ...

zazoom
Commenta
Aquant Announces $70 Million Series C Funding Round to Revolutionize the Service Industry Using Artificial Intelligence (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) 'To win the Service game today, it's not enough to just solve problems anymore,' said Shahar Chen, CEO and co - founder of Aquant. 'Companies must also provide a stellar Service experience. And when ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Aquant Announces

Aquant Announces $70 Million Series C Funding Round to Revolutionize the Service Industry Using Artificial Intelligence

Visit www.aquant.io to learn more. Contacts Lauren Meckstroth lauren@theabbiagency.com 702.499.7388 Articoli correlati Ault Global Holdings' Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Seth Murdoch ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aquant Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Aquant Announces Aquant Announces Million Series Funding