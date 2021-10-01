Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G-SHOCK (Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021) TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of SHOCK-resistant watches. The new GBX-100KI is the Second Signature model endorsed by pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi. Igarashi started surfing at the age of three. Since then, he has gone on to win a number of major surfing competitions and is currently a world-class professional surfer competing on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour at the top of the sport. The Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature model is based on the GBX-100, which is equipped with Mobile Link functions in addition to a useful tide ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
