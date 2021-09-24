Huawei Launches Airport Cloud-Network Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation Toward Smart Airports (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At Huawei CONNECT 2021, Huawei launched its latest Airport Cloud-Network Solution that offers a wide range of standout features, such as one-stop access, one Network for all services, one Cloud across multiple areas, and one-stop integrated security. This feature-rich Solution empowers the Digital Transformation of Airports to increase operational efficiency, improve security assurance, and enhance travel experience, paving the way Toward Smart Airports. Today's global civil aviation is undergoing rapid Digital Transformation. Airports — ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At Huawei CONNECT 2021, Huawei launched its latest Airport Cloud-Network Solution that offers a wide range of standout features, such as one-stop access, one Network for all services, one Cloud across multiple areas, and one-stop integrated security. This feature-rich Solution empowers the Digital Transformation of Airports to increase operational efficiency, improve security assurance, and enhance travel experience, paving the way Toward Smart Airports. Today's global civil aviation is undergoing rapid Digital Transformation. Airports — ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Launches
Huawei Launches OceanProtect Data Protection SolutionDuring Huawei Connect 2021, Huawei kicked - off one session with the theme of All - Flash Data Center Builds a Green, Reliable, Intelligent Data "Highway" with a speech from one of the speakers, Mr. ...
IDC Finds Growth in the Ethernet Switch Market and Slight Decline in the Router Market in Q2 2021Huawei's Ethernet switch revenue increased 3.5% on an annualized basis, giving the company market ... Launches 'YouCam Tutorial' at NYFW: The World's First Interactive AR Virtual Makeup Teaching ...
Huawei LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Launches