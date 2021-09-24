Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars di Yoko Taro tra video gameplay e data di uscita (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) Era già stato presentato quasi di sfuggita come una sorta di leak ma ora abbiamo la possibilità di vedere il gameplay e anche di conoscere la data di uscita. Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars è un peculiare RPG tutto incentrato sulla presenza di carte che nasce dalla mente di Yoko Taro e che sicuramente attirerà l'attenzione di molti appassionati. Ecco il video gameplay: Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
GameHugITA : RT @Eurogamer_it: Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars è la nuova fatica di Yoko Taro! #NintendoDirect - GiocareOra : Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars è il prossimo gioco di ruolo di Yoko Taro - Eurogamer_it : Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars è la nuova fatica di Yoko Taro! #NintendoDirect - EclecticFirst : Free demo di Voice of Cards oggi, grande!!! Son proprio curioso - IngeMaranva : Un nuevo RPG, voice of cards. Slay de spire pero en un mapa tipo modo historia de hyrule warriors alv hahaha la neta no sé. 28 de octubre -
Triangle Strategy arriva nel 2022: trailer e data di uscita dal Nintendo DirectIl JRPG di casa Square Enix è tornato a mostrarsi in occasione del Nintendo Direct di settembre, con importanti novità.
