Global Leader Group Expands to United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa
Global Leader Group is pleased to announce the launch of its new entity for the European, Middle Eastern & African Regions, Global Leader Group EMEA. The growing demand of our international clients in these constituencies has driven our expansion from our foundation, which is currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. The goal is to continue to provide local support and expertise in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Global Leader Group will now bring its unparalleled experience at the senior level in some of the world's largest, most complex ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
marketingpmi : RT @orsini70: Mirko Cazzato, team leader di @MaBasta_bulli, è tra i 50 finalisti al mondo del 'Global Student Prize', premio per lo student… - orsini70 : Mirko Cazzato, team leader di @MaBasta_bulli, è tra i 50 finalisti al mondo del 'Global Student Prize', premio per… - MorganaStell : RT @IBMItalia: L'intervento di Francesca Rossi, AI #Ethics Global Leader di #IBM, al Festival dell'Umano su come si è evoluta l'#etica nell… - chechumontano : Elecciones Gattopardistas: 'Se vogliamo che tutto rimanga com'è, bisogna che tutto cambi'... 'Election Day: Libera… - IBMItalia : L'intervento di Francesca Rossi, AI #Ethics Global Leader di #IBM, al Festival dell'Umano su come si è evoluta l'… -
“Young Global Leader”: nella classe 2021 c’è anche l’italiana Alessandri Wall Street Italia
TransferMate Global Payments sceglie ComplyAdvantage per le sue premiate soluzioni antiriciclaggio e di valutazione del rischioOggi ComplyAdvantage, società internazionale di tecnologia dei dati che trasforma il rilevamento dei crimini finanziari, ha annunciato che TransferMate Global Payments, fornitore leader globale di sol ...
Migrazione verso il cloud in crescita nonostante le preoccupazioni per la sicurezza7 leader IT su 10 ritengono che la migrazione verso il cloud debba essere una priorità per l’infrastruttura digitale a prova di futuro ...
