Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Gioco d'azzardo e intrattenimento in rete: si gioca sempre di più da ...Lucca Comics & Games 2021 - Presentato oggi il programma Le Nuovissime Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 disponibiliAnimal Crossing: New Horizons arriva la Milano Fashion Week Cambium Networks espande il portafoglio di soluzioni outdoor Wi-Fi 6Traffico Droga Dello Stupro, 6 Arresti a RomaCanada: I Liberali Di Trudeau Verso la VittoriaUltime Blog

Amicrobe | Inc announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to prevent and treat life-threatening infections

Amicrobe has collaborated with contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS, Valencia, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to prevent and treat life-threatening infections (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Amicrobe has collaborated with contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS, Valencia, Spain) to produce Amicidin-? and Amicidin-? CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Amicrobe, Inc., designs and develops breakthrough biologics at the interface of materials science and biotechnology. Called Amicidins, these synthetic proteins are made for local application to exposed tissues, such as those found in surgical and traumatic wounds. To produce clinical-grade Amicidins, Amicrobe selected contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), a global leader in amino acid polymer synthesis and characterization. In a successful collaboration, Amicrobe's lead biologics, Amicidin-? and Amicidin-?, were produced at ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Amicrobe Inc
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Amicrobe Inc Amicrobe announces kilogram scale manufacturing