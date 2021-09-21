Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to prevent and treat life-threatening infections (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) Amicrobe has collaborated with contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS, Valencia, Spain) to produce Amicidin-? and Amicidin-? CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Amicrobe, Inc., designs and develops breakthrough biologics at the interface of materials science and biotechnology. Called Amicidins, these synthetic proteins are made for local application to exposed tissues, such as those found in surgical and traumatic wounds. To produce clinical-grade Amicidins, Amicrobe selected contract manufacturer Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS), a global leader in amino acid polymer synthesis and characterization. In a successful collaboration, Amicrobe's lead biologics, Amicidin-? and Amicidin-?, were produced at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
