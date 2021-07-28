Mario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Ultime Blog

Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes

New research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 ...

Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) New research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher chance of Business growth BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help Businesses Strengthen Customer Centricity and innovation. Key among them are the Product-Centric ...
