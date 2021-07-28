PlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Ultime Blog

End-to-end Smart Home Development Platform RINGA Launched to Accelerate the Home Automation Market across Europe

LONDON and HONG KONG, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With sustained growth anticipated in the Smart Home ...

End-to-end Smart Home Development Platform RINGA Launched to Accelerate the Home Automation Market across Europe

LONDON and HONG KONG, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 With sustained growth anticipated in the Smart Home Market, global telecom operators, service providers, device makers and retail brands can now use RINGA, developed by China Mobile International (CMI), to rapidly build integrated Home Automation solutions for Markets across Europe. RINGA is a Smart Home Development Platform that makes it possible to ...
FRISS Raises $65 Million Series B Funding Led by Accel-KKR

FRISS, the most widely adopted provider of AI-powered end-to-end fraud prevention and detection solutions for P&C insurers worldwide, today announced it closed a $65 million Series B funding round led ...
