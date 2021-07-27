Niente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Mara Venier in ospedale : Ecco che cosa è successoPS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniUltime Blog

MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a ...

zazoom
Commenta
MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, licensed from Indiana University. The patent covers "biomarkers and methods of screening expression levels of the biomarkers for predicting and tracking suicidality, as well as for monitoring response to a treatment for suicidal risk and for determining suicidal risk as a side effect of anti-depressants." One person dies by suicide every 40 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MindX Sciences

MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, licensed from Indiana University. The patent covers "biomarkers and methods of screening ...

MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, licensed from Indiana University. The patent covers "biomarkers and methods of screening ...
Un accordo per promuovere la ricerca e la formazione nel campo della Medicina traslazionale  siciliareport.it

MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MindX Sciences
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MindX Sciences MindX Sciences issued second patent