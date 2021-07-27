MindX Sciences issued a second patent on risk assessment of suicidality (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MindX Sciences Inc. announced that it has been awarded a second US patent for risk assessment of suicidality, licensed from Indiana University. The patent covers "biomarkers and methods of screening expression levels of the biomarkers for predicting and tracking suicidality, as well as for monitoring response to a treatment for suicidal risk and for determining suicidal risk as a side effect of anti-depressants." One person dies by suicide every 40 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
