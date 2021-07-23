Heatwave to get more intense this weekend

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayBANDAI NAMCO presenta DreamHack BeyondOlimpiadi Tokyo 2020 : Ecco gli azzurri in gara oggi venerdì 23 ...EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Apex Legends: Ribalta - Dead SpaceEA PLAY LIVE 2021: Lost in Random - Knockout City, Stagione 2EA PLAY LIVE 2021: Battlefield PortalEA PLAY LIVE 2021: GRID Legends I 10 giochi online free-to-play più consigliati nel 2021Ultime Blog

ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid - 30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it website said Friday. ...

Il nostro pianeta, il nostro futuro

Extreme and deadly conditions are here to stay and they will get worse. OREGON - 14 July 2021. Many ...have collaborated to assess to what extent human - induced climate change made this heatwave ...

