Heatwave to get more intense this weekend

Italy's Heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid - 30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it
Heatwave to get more intense this weekendROME, JUL 23 - Italy's heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid - 30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it website said Friday. ...
Il nostro pianeta, il nostro futuroExtreme and deadly conditions are here to stay and they will get worse. OREGON - 14 July 2021. Many ...have collaborated to assess to what extent human - induced climate change made this heatwave ...
