Kavalan Wins Triple Trophy Honours at ISC, IWSC (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) Kavalan named ISC Producer of the Year, IWSC Trophy winner TAIPEI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Kavalan has claimed the World Whisky Producer of the Year Trophy from the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for the second year running. The top prize makes it a Triple Trophy Honours season so far for Taiwan's premier distiller across the 2021 ISC and International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC), combined. Kavalan has been awarded the 2021: Kavalan blitzed the first round of the 2021 International ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kavalan Becomes Triple Winner of 'Distillery of the Year' in San FranciscoMr Lee, CEO of Kavalan, said Kavalan beat its own record for the number of wins in San Francisco this year with 11 Double Golds and 6 Golds. Double Gold entries are considered "among the finest ...
Kavalan Wins Triple Trophy Honours at ISC, IWSCTAIPEI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan has claimed the World Whisky Producer of the Year Trophy from the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for the second year running. The top prize makes it ...
