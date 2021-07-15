sonnen Partners with Sustainable Westchester to Launch sonnenCommunity New York | a Virtual Power Plant Operating in the NYISO Market

(Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), a globalleader in smart residential energy storage today ...'s products are available in many countries and it has offices located in Germany, Italy, ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : sonnen Partners

Green Planner

With the help and dedication of locallike Sustainable Westchester, Quest Solar and SunBlue Energy, theteam is thrilled to offer New York homeowners safe, long - lasting clean energy ......its growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers andspans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT,, ...