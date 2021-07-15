Arcos Bosques Tower 1 Selects HID Mobile Access Solution and Readers for Secure, Touchless Access Control (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) 'Building security today extends not only to who has Access but also to how individuals are able to ... We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our ...Leggi su 01net
Arcos Bosques Tower 1 Selects HID Mobile Access Solution and Readers for Secure, Touchless Access ControlAUSTIN, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #hidglobal -HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that the Arcos Bosques Torre 1 (Tower 1) has deployed its access control solutions to heighten security and better manage visitor entry. Located in the Bosques de las Lomas neighborhood of Mexico City, the ...
